Sandra "Sandy" L. Saunders

January 19, 1952-September 30, 2020

Viola - "The Most Wonderful Woman in the World," Sandra "Sandy" Lee Saunders, 68, of Viola, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at OSF-Hospital, Galesburg.

A livestream funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Preemption Cemetery. Due to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Any monetary donations can be made to Blackhawk Area Special Education.

Sandy was born on January 19, 1952 to Donald G Beam and Joyce E. Fouts at Moline Public Hospital, Moline. She attended Rock Island High School. Sandy married Otis "Sandy" E. Saunders on June 9, 1979 in Davenport. She drove the special education school bus for Sherrard School District for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. She volunteered for the Viola Threshers Tractor Reunion every year since 2007, always driving the firetruck to pick up visitors so they wouldn't have to walk the long distance to the show. After retiring, she enjoyed playing Yahtzee and spending time with close friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Our rock will be greatly missed by everyone. We love you to the moon and back!

Sandy is survived by her husband; 5 children; 17 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left to Sandy's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.