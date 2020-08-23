Sandra Mae "Sandy" Stewart

May 2, 1936-August 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Sandra Mae "Sandy" Stewart, 84, of East Moline, IL, will be 11 am Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Mrs. Stewart died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Genesis, Silvis.

Sandy Kragh was born May 2, 1936, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Gordon and Mae (Schuk) Kragh. She married Ronald L. Jorgensen Sr. She later married Donald M. Stewart August 14, 1972, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, La Grange, IL.

Survivors include her children, R. Lee (Cheryl) Jorgensen Jr., Junction City, KS, Craig (Stacey) Jorgensen, Atkinson, IL, and Lynn S. Steagall, Davenport, IA; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, Cheryl Slagter, Brookfield, WI, and Michael Kragh, Chicago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Ronald Slagter.

Memorials may be made to the East Moline American Legion Post 227.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.