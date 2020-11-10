Rev. Sandra Marie Hughes

March 27, 1942-November 4, 2020

Rev. Sandra Marie Hughes, 78, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Unity Point Health - Trinity, Rock Island, surrounded by her family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services for Mrs. Hughes will be 1 pm, Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and may be live-streamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private family visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island where military honors will be conducted.

Sandra was born March 27th, 1942 in Bevier, Missouri, the daughter of Leotho Mason Shoemaker and Florence Alma Mason Shoemaker.

Sandra married Ronald Gene Woodruff in 1961. In 1983 she married Frank Madison Hughes. He passed away in 2019.

Sandra served in the Army and worked at John Deere. She had a bachelor's in Theology, was a licensed and ordained minister, and was a member of Bethel AG. Sandra ministered at local county jails and also ministered at a correctional center for 10 years. She helped create the Road to Recovery Program and started a church where she was associate pastor.

Sandra leaves behind children: Mark Woodruff, Rebecca Wilson, Kirk Pittman, and their families. Step children: Pastor David Hughes, Frankie Trowbridge, Kathy Baumgartner, Teresa Fiksen, and their families. She had 33 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, and one son, Specialist Michael Patrick Pittman.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.