Sandra K. Neuleib

February 21, 1954-September 12, 2021

Sandra K. Neuleib, 67 of New Windsor, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at OSF Health Care in Peoria, Illinois. Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery in New Windsor. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be left to The Erin Neuleib Memorial Horse 4H Scholarship Fund or the Red Cloud Indian School.

Sandy was born on February 21, 1954 in Galesburg, Illinois to Lloyd and Ruth Ohlson Joneson. She was a graduate of Galesburg High School and received her associate degree in radiology from Carl Sandburg College in 1974. Sandy married Gary Neuleib March 27, 1976.

She was employed as a radiologic technician until becoming a stay-at-home mom in 1982. She was a later an instructional aide at Sherrard School District LEAP Program, retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the Illinois State Stock Horse Association and ASRT (American Society Radiology Technicians). Sandy was a Girl Scout leader and Mercer County 4H Horse Bowl, Hippology and Horse Judging coach, active member of Regional and National Appaloosa Horse Clubs and the Independent Order of Svithiod and Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. She was a charter member of the Galesburg Boots and Saddle Club.

Sandy loved animals and horses. She enjoyed traveling as well as showing Appaloosa horses all over the United States.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Melanie (Andy) Neuleib Zimmerman, all of New Windsor; one granddaughter, Nora Zimmerman; sisters, Christine (Rick) Wehrli of Hanna City, Illinois, Janice (Dana) Poole of Monmouth, Illinois; seven nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Erin Neuleib.