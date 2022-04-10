Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra J. Robbins
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Sandra J. Robbins

May 16, 1939-April 8, 2022

Sandra J. Robbins, 82, Moline, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services are 11 AM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation is 4-6 PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Sandra was born on May 16, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine (Lockwood) Beberg. She married James A. Robbins in 1958 in Columbia Heights, MN. He died April 3, 1995. Sandy worked in food service most of her life, retiring from Krispy Kreme Donuts in 2008.

Survivors include her children; Jeff Robbins, Silvis, Robin (Bruce) Jacques, Taylor Ridge, Holly (Jesse) Rogers, Belmont, MS and Kim (Dave) Schooley, Moline, six grandchildren; Heather Hankins, Anthony Schooley, Tiffany, Cassidy, Brittany, and Tony seven great grandchildren including; Isabella Hankins, Christopher and Bentley, and sisters, Jeanette and Joanne.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren; Mindy and James, and siblings; Nancy, Theodore, Gerald and John.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Apr
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.