Sandra J. Robbins

May 16, 1939-April 8, 2022

Sandra J. Robbins, 82, Moline, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services are 11 AM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation is 4-6 PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Sandra was born on May 16, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine (Lockwood) Beberg. She married James A. Robbins in 1958 in Columbia Heights, MN. He died April 3, 1995. Sandy worked in food service most of her life, retiring from Krispy Kreme Donuts in 2008.

Survivors include her children; Jeff Robbins, Silvis, Robin (Bruce) Jacques, Taylor Ridge, Holly (Jesse) Rogers, Belmont, MS and Kim (Dave) Schooley, Moline, six grandchildren; Heather Hankins, Anthony Schooley, Tiffany, Cassidy, Brittany, and Tony seven great grandchildren including; Isabella Hankins, Christopher and Bentley, and sisters, Jeanette and Joanne.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren; Mindy and James, and siblings; Nancy, Theodore, Gerald and John.

