Sandra "Sandy" T.E. Smith

November 4, 1961-March 23, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-Sandra "Sandy" Tekla Elisabeth Smith, 60, of Cambridge, passed away after a brief battle against cancer on Monday, March 23, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Midwest Dachshund Rescue (http://mwdr.org/), 2023 Ridgewood Street, Highland, IN, 46322.

Sandy was born November 4, 1961, the daughter of Roy and Ingeborg (Seybold) Rhoden, in Evanston, IL. She graduated from JD Darnall High School, class of 1979. She later received an associate degree. On October 22, 1983, Sandy married Brian Smith at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2021. She was employed as a legal secretary for Mark Cyr then later worked for six years at Walmart – Silvis. She enjoyed counter cross-stitch, fishing, and the outdoors. She especially loved rescuing dachshunds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jared (Kortni Richards) Smith, Moline, IL and Jesse Levan, WA; grandchildren, Logan Smith, Landon Smith, Levi Levan, and Liam Levan; sisters, Renee Joseph, San Diego, CA, and Karen (Bobbie) Moore, Buena Vista, CO; and nephews, Justin Joseph and Devan Joseph, Escondido, CA.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ingeborg Rhoden; and her loving husband, Brian Smith.