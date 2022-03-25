Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra T.E. "Sandy" Smith
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Sandra "Sandy" T.E. Smith

November 4, 1961-March 23, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-Sandra "Sandy" Tekla Elisabeth Smith, 60, of Cambridge, passed away after a brief battle against cancer on Monday, March 23, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Midwest Dachshund Rescue (http://mwdr.org/), 2023 Ridgewood Street, Highland, IN, 46322.

Sandy was born November 4, 1961, the daughter of Roy and Ingeborg (Seybold) Rhoden, in Evanston, IL. She graduated from JD Darnall High School, class of 1979. She later received an associate degree. On October 22, 1983, Sandy married Brian Smith at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2021. She was employed as a legal secretary for Mark Cyr then later worked for six years at Walmart – Silvis. She enjoyed counter cross-stitch, fishing, and the outdoors. She especially loved rescuing dachshunds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jared (Kortni Richards) Smith, Moline, IL and Jesse Levan, WA; grandchildren, Logan Smith, Landon Smith, Levi Levan, and Liam Levan; sisters, Renee Joseph, San Diego, CA, and Karen (Bobbie) Moore, Buena Vista, CO; and nephews, Justin Joseph and Devan Joseph, Escondido, CA.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ingeborg Rhoden; and her loving husband, Brian Smith.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.