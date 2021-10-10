Sara "Sally" Bowman

January 18, 1936-September 29, 2021

Sara "Sally" Bowman, 85, of Savannah, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, IL with nephew Rollie Hutchinson officiating. Memorials may be made to Savannah College of Art and Design Dennis and Sara Bowman memorial endowed scholarship fund or the Figge Art Museum, Young Artist at the Figge programming, Davenport, Iowa.

Sara was born on January 18, 1936, in Moline, a daughter of Thomas "Gene" and Blanche (Wooley) Hutchinson. She married Dennis Eugene Bowman on August 18, 1957, at Edgington Presbyterian church. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1998. Sally was employed at Rock Island Arsenal and McDonnell Douglas Aerospace in Santa Monica, California prior to becoming a fulltime homemaker. She had been active member children's programming and vacation bible school at Faith Lutheran Church Moline where her late husband served as president of church council for many years, she volunteered for Girl scouts and was a member of the Left Bank Art League. She also was affectionately known at Washington Elementary School as "The Art Picture Lady" with fellow art lover and friend Mary Carson. She later returned to Moline from Waterloo, Iowa and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline where her friends attended. She enjoyed snow skiing in the Midwest and Colorado with friends and family, spending time at the beaches of California, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, Florida. She also was an active member of the Sunny Side country club golfing. Traveling with her husband and daughter to England, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Iceland and Beijing, China gave her many memories which she shared. She also enjoyed her daughter's art exhibitions internationally and nationally many of which were sponsored by Savannah College of Art and Design. She had a keen eye to radar in on antiques and collectables many of which she bought for her friends and family. She also loved fishing, parades, rodeos, her nephews' antique tractors, and twin brother's classic car rides. Many will notice it is very quiet without Sally around as she had what they call "the gift to gab".

Survivors include her only daughter, Denise Bowman Carson (Matthew) Carson, Savannah, Georgia; sister, Carol (Wayne) Erickson, Taylor Ridge, Illinois. Sister-in-law, Carol (Lisle) Hubbard, Rock Island, Illinois. Sister-in-law, Joanne Bowman, Moline, Illinois. Numerous nieces and nephews throughout the Quad Cities, New Jersey, Michigan, and Florida.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; brother, Orville (Ruth Ellen) Hutchinson, twin brother Samuel (Carol Kay) Hutchinson, brother-in-law, Harmon Bowman and beloved Ari dog.

