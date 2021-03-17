Sara Elizabeth Murphy

February 8, 2021

Sara Elizabeth Murphy, 48, of Dripping Springs, TX, formerly of Aledo, IL, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Cremation has been accorded. Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be left to Maria Neff which will be distributed to Sara's children. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Sara was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Most of her childhood was spent in Aledo, IL, a place she would always love and call home. Prior to her Junior year, she and her family moved to Parchment, Michigan. Years later as an adult, Sara moved to Southwest Florida and eventually ended up in the Austin, Texas, area. Sara would have four amazing and beautiful children whom she loved dearly. For most of her adult life, she focused her time as a stay at home mother and wife. Her children and family were a tremendous source of joy and purpose.

Sara was a passionate person who loved deeply, and had a wonderful ability to recognize and bring beauty to the world. She had a tender heart and unique gift for making others feel special. Whether it was her thoughtful hospitality, a meaningful text or phone call, or a specially picked out gift, Sara knew how to express her love and care. Everything she touched became beautiful. She had an amazing eye for interior design, art, and literature. She also loved a wide variety of music, but Jimmy Buffett was dearest to her heart. She was fascinating to speak with and thought deeply about a wide range of topics. In short, Sara was simply a beautiful person inside and out who was deeply loved by all who knew her.

Sara gave her life to Jesus Christ and was baptized in July of 2004. She truly loved the Savior who had first loved her. However, despite her eternal hope, she struggled to find rest in this life and fought a long battle with depression. Even as this battle raged, she never stopped loving Christ, her wonderful children, her family, and friends. Holding on to her faith, hope, and love, she passed from this life into the presence of her Savior finding the perfect peace for which she always longed. Those she left behind hold on to her legacy of love and beauty. At the same time we grieve, but not without hope.

Survivors include two daughters, Maria Neff and Caitlin Kupper; two sons, Carter and Bear Kupper, all of Austin, TX; her mother, Maralee Murphy of Georgetown, TX; two brothers, Rick (Paige) Murphy of Round Rock, TX, Jim (Tara) Murphy of Amherst, NY; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sara is preceded in death by her father, Richard; her uncle James Gillen; and maternal and paternal grandparents.