Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah M. Lopez
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Sarah M. Lopez

November 22, 1986-September 2nd, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Sarah M. Lopez, 34, of Rock Island, IL passed away on September 2nd, 2021.

A rosary at 3:30pm and visitation from 4:00pm-7:00pm will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home Moline, IL on Thursday September 9th, 2021. Funeral Services will be on Friday September 10th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island, IL with a luncheon to follow at Friends Circle Club Moline, IL.

Sarah was born on November 22nd, 1986 in Rock Island, IL the daughter of Gilbert V. and Ellie (Luna) Lopez. Sarah's love and big heart was one of the most contagious attributes she had. A few of her favorite things were her dog Sammi, Halloween, Shopping, preparing food for loved ones, playing softball, going to the Casino, attending Drag Shows with her best friend Jesse, attending Cubbies and Bears games with family, working at the JDC with her Aunt Mary, being a wonderful aunt, cousin and niece, uplifting all of those around her, and sitting and scratching lottery tickets with her Grandma Lucy.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Ellie Lopez, Perrysburg, Oh and Gilbert V. Lopez Moline; siblings, Gilbert A. Lopez and Elizabeth Lopez (Mike Brozovich); nephews and niece, Roman Lopez, Amelia Brozovich and Lorenzo Wilcox; loving granddaughter to Lucy Luna-Terronez and Jesse and Margaret Lopez; and loving niece to Teresa (Todd) DeVoss and Mary (Jeff) Lingafelter; cousin to Janey, Anthony, Todd Jr, Erin, Blake, Jaxson, Noah (godson), Liam, Lucy, Bella, Mia and Ava. And a host of many Lopez Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Online condolences can be left at www.raffertyfunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.