Sarah M. Lopez

November 22, 1986-September 2nd, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Sarah M. Lopez, 34, of Rock Island, IL passed away on September 2nd, 2021.

A rosary at 3:30pm and visitation from 4:00pm-7:00pm will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home Moline, IL on Thursday September 9th, 2021. Funeral Services will be on Friday September 10th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island, IL with a luncheon to follow at Friends Circle Club Moline, IL.

Sarah was born on November 22nd, 1986 in Rock Island, IL the daughter of Gilbert V. and Ellie (Luna) Lopez. Sarah's love and big heart was one of the most contagious attributes she had. A few of her favorite things were her dog Sammi, Halloween, Shopping, preparing food for loved ones, playing softball, going to the Casino, attending Drag Shows with her best friend Jesse, attending Cubbies and Bears games with family, working at the JDC with her Aunt Mary, being a wonderful aunt, cousin and niece, uplifting all of those around her, and sitting and scratching lottery tickets with her Grandma Lucy.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Ellie Lopez, Perrysburg, Oh and Gilbert V. Lopez Moline; siblings, Gilbert A. Lopez and Elizabeth Lopez (Mike Brozovich); nephews and niece, Roman Lopez, Amelia Brozovich and Lorenzo Wilcox; loving granddaughter to Lucy Luna-Terronez and Jesse and Margaret Lopez; and loving niece to Teresa (Todd) DeVoss and Mary (Jeff) Lingafelter; cousin to Janey, Anthony, Todd Jr, Erin, Blake, Jaxson, Noah (godson), Liam, Lucy, Bella, Mia and Ava. And a host of many Lopez Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

