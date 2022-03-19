Scott Curtis Blaser

May 21, 1954-March 13, 2022

GENESEO-Scott Curtis Blaser, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on March 13, 2022 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born on May 21, 1954 in Rock Island to Ted and Megan (Day) Blaser Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Blaser of Geneseo; two sons, Luke (Dani) Blaser of Denver, CO and Bill (Lauren) Blaser of Moline; father, Ted Blaser Sr. of Moline; two brothers Ted (Diane) Blaser Jr. and Steve Blaser, both of Moline. He was preceded in death by his mom, Megan Blaser and brother, David Blaser. and grandma, Doris Day.

Scott was well loved; a great father and husband, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and doing puzzles. He worked of the State of Illinois at East Moline Correctional Center for over twenty five years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Homewood Church, Moline with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m at the church, a luncheon will follow the services. Cremation rites have been accorded.