Scott Curtis Blaser
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL

Scott Curtis Blaser

May 21, 1954-March 13, 2022

GENESEO-Scott Curtis Blaser, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on March 13, 2022 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born on May 21, 1954 in Rock Island to Ted and Megan (Day) Blaser Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Blaser of Geneseo; two sons, Luke (Dani) Blaser of Denver, CO and Bill (Lauren) Blaser of Moline; father, Ted Blaser Sr. of Moline; two brothers Ted (Diane) Blaser Jr. and Steve Blaser, both of Moline. He was preceded in death by his mom, Megan Blaser and brother, David Blaser. and grandma, Doris Day.

Scott was well loved; a great father and husband, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and doing puzzles. He worked of the State of Illinois at East Moline Correctional Center for over twenty five years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Homewood Church, Moline with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m at the church, a luncheon will follow the services. Cremation rites have been accorded.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Homewood Church
Moline, IL
Mar
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Homewood Church
Moline, IL
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The blase man and his one of a kind sense of humor will be missed by many R.I.P. my friend
PUP
March 21, 2022
Blaze, we had some fun back in our young and wild days. Rest in peace my friend.
Mark Alvarado
Friend
March 21, 2022
Prayers, I knew Scott in high school
Tim Spaulding
School
March 20, 2022
Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the entire Family . I shall miss him . Happy Christian memories from the 1970´s abound . He was a beloved buddy of my Twin Monte Beauchamp . . We take comfort that he is in heaven with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ ,Amen
Marc and Leslie Beauchamp
Friend
March 20, 2022
To the family of Scott Blaser, sorry for your loss. I worked with Scott for many years at the correctional center , Scott was a heck of a guy, a really friendly individual.
Julius Jamison
Work
March 20, 2022
