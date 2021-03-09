Scott Holtan

October 2, 1958-March 7, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Scott Holtan, 62 of Coal Valley, IL, formerly of Thor, IA passed away on Sunday, March 7th at University of Iowa Hospitals, due to complications of Covid-19.

Private services will be live streamed at 10am Thursday March 18, 2021 at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintsdavenport/.

Scott was born on October 2, 1958 in Fort Dodge; IA, the son of Roger and Lois Holtan. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1977, where he was involved in music and plays. He joined the Navy after graduation as a submarine sailor; serving on The USS Lewis & Clark and USS Francis Scott Key for 6 years. Scott worked in computer repair and customer service for the next 37 years. Most recently providing support at John Deere locations thru Cognizant IT Solutions.

He married Barbara Fritz of St Petersburg, FL in 1982, later divorced in 1995. He married his soulmate and love of his life, Anne Raymond in 2000 and raised two lovable autistic sons, Ryan and Tyler. Scott always wore autism awareness t-shirts, spreading awareness every day. He never met a stranger, always had a smile or joke. He found his passion serving others, most recently volunteering every Saturday in the food pantry at All Saints Lutheran Church, Davenport, where he has been a member for over 25 years. Scott was especially proud of his boys, the Royal Ball Run for Autism, growing up on the small Iowa farm in Thor, his Navy years, Lutheran upbringing and Norwegian heritage. Memorials may be made to The Family, All Saints Lutheran Church and The Royal Ball Run for Autism.

Scott is survived by his wife, Anne and sons, Ryan and Tyler of Coal Valley, IL; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron & Marilyn Raymond, Rock Island, IL; sister, Maria (Kurt) Olson, Humboldt, IA, sister-in-law, Linda Holtan, Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Amy (Douglas) Zdansky, TX; sister-in-law, Alissa (Martin) Oliva, Orion, IL, brother-in-law, AJ Taylor, Forest City, IA; aunts & uncles, Mark (Shirley) Holtan, Thor, IA; Tim (Dixie Long) Holtan, Gilmore City, IA; Bonnie Holtan, Holyoke, MA; nieces & nephews, Alissa (Mike) Williamson, Brittany (Andy) Struecker, Craig (Lolly) Olson, Adam (Megan) Olson, Connor and Cody Holtan, Jakoby Veronda, Alec (Alli) Veronda, Emilio, Audi & Ella Oliva. Great nieces & nephews; Scarlett, Julia, Walker, Autumn, Anna, Jackson, Ryker, Eden, Carter. Many cousins and special friends!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger & Lois Holtan, sister, Julie Anna Holtan-Taylor; brother, Randy Holtan, infant siblings, Sara Louise, Angela Kaye and Thomas Scott Holtan; grandparents, Rev. Halvor & Inger Bakke and Gilman & Edna Holtan.

