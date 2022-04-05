Scott Mitchell Johnson

December 15, 2021

MOLINE-Scott Mitchell Johnson, 64, of Moline passed away on December 15, 2021.

Graveside services will be held 1:00pm Saturday April 9, 2022 in Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Scott was born in Moline, Illinois in 1957, the third of five children of Maynard Johnson and Nancy Petersen Johnson. Scott graduated from Moline High School in 1975 and from Illinois State University in Normal Illinois in 1979.

Scott was employed at Bituminous Insurance of Rock Island for 40 years, retiring in 2021. He was a recognized expert insurance underwriter. Scott enjoyed spending time with his extended family, and he loved caring for his dogs Killer and Chili. He was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Survivors include his siblings and spouses Larry (Debbie) Johnson of Libertyville, Illinois, Randy (Peggy) Johnson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Mark Johnson of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Jane (Kevin) McNulty of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Nephews and nieces include Ben Johnson of Wheaton, Illinois, Jeff Johnson of Minooka, Illinois, Stacy Johnson of Clinton, Wisconsin, April Cobb of Racine, Wisconsin, Barbara Johnson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Christina McNulty of Nashville, Tennessee, and Alexandra McNulty of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Scott was pre-deceased by his parents Nancy and Maynard.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.