The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Shaelyn L. Young
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Shaelyn L. Young

August 13, 1996-March 29, 2022

SILVIS-Shaelyn L. Young, 25, Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the East End Boulder's Club, Moline.

Shaelyn was born on August 13, 1996 in Moline. She graduated from Rock Ridge High School and was working as a hostess at the Great Escape, Moline. She was a huge Justin Bieber fan. She enjoyed playing video games, going to concerts and movies. Shaelyn had made many close relationships through her short life. Ms. Young's world revolved around her cousin and best friend Tristan "Bubba" Young.

Survivors include parents, Nicole (Michael Mee) Young, and birth father, Todd Lingle, siblings, Kaleb King, Blake King, half-sister, Katie Lincoln, step sisters, Ashlee Mee, Hailey Mee and Kayley Mee, grandparents, Joy Fitzsimmons , great-grandmother, Joyce Dickerson, favorite cousin, Tristan Young and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Irven Young and great grandfather Bill Fitzsimmons.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 1, 2022.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Shaelyn had such a beautiful soul with a constant smile. I always remember her joking around in high school and making me laugh. She will be greatly missed.
Jessica Salmon (Whitmire)
School
April 1, 2022
