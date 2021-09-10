Menu
Shannon Shipman
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Shannon Shipman

October 10, 1967-September 8, 2021

Shannon D. Shipman, 53, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation will be 3-4pm, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Additional services will be at Ulmers Funeral Home, Carthage, MO. Burial will be at Dudman Springs Cemetery, Carthage, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Foundation.

Shannon was born October 10, 1967 in Boston, MA, the son of David and Linda (Borland) Shipman and grandson of Ralph Rozella Shipman and Harry and Margaret Borland. He lived in the Quad Cities for many years.

Shannon most recently worked at Bass Street Chop House, Moline and Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Moline. He loved people and wanted to take care of them.

Survivors include his father, David Shipman, Mt Vernon, MO; brother, Charlie (Kathy) Shipman, Platte City, MO, uncles, Richard Shipman and Jeff Borland, great aunt, Selba Hill and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Shipman.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends and customers.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Ulmer Funeral Home
1208 S, Carthage, MO
Sep
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dudman Springs Cemetery
