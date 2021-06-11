Sharon L. Cashman

July 6, 1942-June 8, 2021

ORION-Sharon L. Cashman, 78, of Orion, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church.

Sharon was born on July 6, 1942, in Geneseo, the daughter of Orlin and Helen (Fragd) Strandberg. She married Rodney J. Cashman on June 22, 1968, at the former Andover Methodist Church. She worked for the Henry Co. Health Department until 2006. She enjoyed knitting for her family.

Survivors include her husband, children, Alan Cashman, Beth (Chris Williams) Wilkinson, and Cara (Clint Coronell) Cashman; grandchildren, Allie (Chester) Graham, Sarah Williams, Christopher Williams, Jr.; great grandchild, Lacey Graham; sister, Denise (Scott) Baird; many nieces, nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Fornander.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.