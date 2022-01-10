Sharon E. DePew

January 4, 1947-January 7, 2022

ERIE-Sharon E. DePew, 75, of Erie, died Friday, January 7, 2022 at home. A visitation will be from 4-6 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Cremation rites will follow. Inurnment will be private at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Sharon was born in Rock Island County, Illinois on January 4, 1947, a daughter of James and Vera Ramsey Cook. She married Harold Knodel with whom she had three children, Robin, Catherine and James. They later divorced. She married John W. DePew on June 15, 1985 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1997.

Sharon worked in hospitality for several local establishments in the Quad Cities over the years.

She enjoyed bike riding, tubing, and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Robin Knodel, Racine, Wisc., Catherine Knodel-Frink, Milan and Jim (Leann) Knodel, Erie; grandchildren, Alyssa (Blake) Eastman, Ryan Frink, Brandon Frink and Kelsey Knodel-Lewis; great-grandchildren, Brandon, William, Danny, Landon, Gemma, Abel, Callee, Piper, Amya, Cade, Tucker and Zoey; and brothers, Terry Cook, Kansas City, Mo. and Todd Carmichael, Ottumwa, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Judith Cook and grandson, Brandon Rottman.

