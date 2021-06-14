Sharon K. (Bisby) Hansen

July 24, 1941-June 13, 2021

MILAND-Sharon K. (Bisby) Hansen, 79, of Milan, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her residence. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting family with arrangements.

Sharon was born on July 24, 1941, in Moline, the daughter of Henry L. and Deletia Bisby. When she was younger, she enjoyed bowling. She also loved going on vacations with friends, being part of the birthday club, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her son, Chris (Brenda) Hansen; grandchildren, Adam (Breesa) Hansen, Jacob (Ashley) Hansen, and Todd (Christy) Hansen; great grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, Kane, Karson, and Kolton Hansen; brother, Mike (Linda) Bisby; sister-in-law, Dixie Bisby; several wonderful nieces and nephews; and the best group of friends a person could have. Thank you for the memories! She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Bisby; niece, Carrie; and sister-in-law, Marti Bisby.

Online condolences may be left to Sharon's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.