Sharon I. Steffenson

October 11, 1941-September 23, 2020

MOLINE - Sharon I. Steffenson, 78, of Moline passed away September 23, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00am Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Funeral services will be private due to capacity limits in the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Sharon was born October 11, 1941 in Moline, IL the daughter of Merlin and Mildred Lawrence Martin. She married Roger W. Steffenson August 22, 1959 in Silvis, IL. He passed away December 12, 2007. Sharon worked for several years at Skateland and BMW/Volkswagen both in East Moline. She enjoyed roller skating and loved camping and being the camp host with her husband at Fort Wilkins State Park in Michigan.

Survivors include her children Steve (Holli Fitzpatrick) Steffenson of Moline, IL, Ron Steffenson of Muscatine, IA, and Craig (Angie DeLaRosa) Steffenson of Muscatine, IA; grandchildren Nichole Steffenson, Stephen Steffenson, Kira Steffenson, and Amber Steffenson; great grandchildren Willy Fitzpatrick and Makayla Fitzpatrick and sisters in law Marilyn Martin and Joyce Bulen.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Randy, great grandchild Payton, and a brother Larry Martin.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.