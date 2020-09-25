Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon Mason
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Sharon Mason

October 2, 1955- September 23, 2020

MOLINE-Sharon Mason, 64, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held at this time. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Sharon was born on October 2, 1955, in Rock Island, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine Gengler. She married James "Jim" Mason on March 13, 1976, at Sacred Heart Moline. Sharon enjoyed camping, cooking, and baking. She was very creative and crafty, including making homemade Halloween costumes for her children every year. Sharon participated in musicals at Music Guild for many, many years. Sharon loved working with kids throughout her teaching career. She spent 11 years at Jordan Catholic School as a preschool teacher. Sharon then went to Roosevelt Elementary and Davenport Schools where she continued working until 2018. Sharon had a love for dogs especially her "Millie" and "Miss Violet". She was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, IL.

Survivors include husband, James Mason, children, Ian Mason, Chicago, Caitlin (Spencer) Sanford, Chicago; mother, Lorraine Gengler, and special friend and "adopted sister" Pam Schalk.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gengler.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.