Sharon A. Muller

May 29, 2021

Sharon A. Muller (nee McCarthy; formerly, Walsh) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at age 84. Preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson, Riley. Survived by her children, Kristine (Rick) Nielsen, Kevin (Jennifer) Walsh, Donna Yonash (John Grosse), Diane Walsh; step-children, Tamara Hogan and Thomas Muller; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by Warren, Jerry, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151 on Monday, June 7 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice appreciated.