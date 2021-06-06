Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon A. Muller
FUNERAL HOME
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI

Sharon A. Muller

May 29, 2021

Sharon A. Muller (nee McCarthy; formerly, Walsh) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at age 84. Preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson, Riley. Survived by her children, Kristine (Rick) Nielsen, Kevin (Jennifer) Walsh, Donna Yonash (John Grosse), Diane Walsh; step-children, Tamara Hogan and Thomas Muller; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by Warren, Jerry, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151 on Monday, June 7 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice appreciated.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
WI
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.