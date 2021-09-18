Sherlynn W. McAvoy

September 27, 1947-September 15, 2021

Sherlynn Waynette (Snyder) McAvoy, age 73, passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2021, at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois. Cremation rites have been accorded and Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. As per Sherry's wishes, there will be no visitation at the funeral home nor ceremony at the burial site in Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. People wishing to remember Sherry with a memorial can contribute to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, located at 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo, IL, 61254, in her name, as she was an avid animal advocate.

She was born September 27, 1947, in Putnam County Missouri to Gerald and Mary Snyder. She married Michael McAvoy on August 1st, 1970, who preceded her in death in 2012. They had a son, Benjamin McAvoy who preceded both in death in 2004. Sherry graduated from Erie High School and went to Western Illinois University where she studied education. After graduating, she started her teaching career at Geneseo High School in 1970 and continued in the district at the Junior High until her retirement. Sherry was very involved in the education of her students as well as the community at large, which benefited from her many charitable contributions. She loved to sew and was known as a talented seamstress that would be happy to help with a simple hem or a homecoming dress.

Sherry will be missed dearly by friends and family.