Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherlynn W. McAvoy
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Erie High SchoolGeneseo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Sherlynn W. McAvoy

September 27, 1947-September 15, 2021

Sherlynn Waynette (Snyder) McAvoy, age 73, passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2021, at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois. Cremation rites have been accorded and Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. As per Sherry's wishes, there will be no visitation at the funeral home nor ceremony at the burial site in Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. People wishing to remember Sherry with a memorial can contribute to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, located at 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo, IL, 61254, in her name, as she was an avid animal advocate.

She was born September 27, 1947, in Putnam County Missouri to Gerald and Mary Snyder. She married Michael McAvoy on August 1st, 1970, who preceded her in death in 2012. They had a son, Benjamin McAvoy who preceded both in death in 2004. Sherry graduated from Erie High School and went to Western Illinois University where she studied education. After graduating, she started her teaching career at Geneseo High School in 1970 and continued in the district at the Junior High until her retirement. Sherry was very involved in the education of her students as well as the community at large, which benefited from her many charitable contributions. She loved to sew and was known as a talented seamstress that would be happy to help with a simple hem or a homecoming dress.

Sherry will be missed dearly by friends and family.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rest in Peace Sherry. Missed by many. Loved by more.
Bridget & Bill Arnold
Family
September 22, 2021
Rest In Peace Sherry! You Join Many Loved One´s!
Shelby Kay(Clark) Beale
Family
September 19, 2021
Went to school with Mike and Sherri. Was in there wedding.... Want to thank the Sieben´s for being there thru the hardships. May Sherri finally rest in peace
Mike Burke
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results