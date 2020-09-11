Sherrie Lynn Copeland

August 20, 1960- September 7, 2020

SILVIS-Sherrie Lynn Copeland, 60, of Silvis passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19, restrictions will be followed, and masks will be required. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. John's Food Pantry or Mercy Waters.

Sherrie was born August 20, 1960 in Rock Island, IL the daughter of Leo and Helen Gallagher Boom. She graduated from Moline High School in 1978. She received her Associate Degree from Scott Community College and worked as a Dental Assistant in the area for several years. Sherrie married Mark Copeland November 11, 2000 in East Moline, IL. She was a very caring, nurturing, tender hearted person who was full of compassion and always had hugs to give at gatherings. Sherrie loved purses and jewelry. She always "blinged" and lit up a room with her presence. She was a member of the Quad City Cruisers and named her Cadillacs "Buttercup". She also enjoyed gardening and her many pets.

Survivors include her husband Mark of Silvis; mother Helen Ross of Hampton; siblings Mark (Laurie) Vanderboom of Maple Valley, WA, Tony (Ruth) Boom of Moline, Julie (Michael) Gray of Hillsdale, IL, Sandra (Mark) Rice of Hampton, and Todd (Ann) Ross of Billings, MT; mother in law Lee Copeland of East Moline; brother in law Bob (Monica) Copeland of Woodbridge, IL; sister in law Lori (Jeff) Wessels of Silvis and several nieces and nephews.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her father Leo and her stepfather Fred Ross.

