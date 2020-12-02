Sherry D. Hays

February 6, 1947 - November 30, 2020

Sherry D. Hays, 73 of Aledo, died November 30, 2020 at the Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Graveside services will be Thursday at 2:00 PM at Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Sherry Darlene was born on February 6, 1947 in Moline, Illinois. She married William F. Hays in 1967 in Aledo. Sherry and Bill farmed north of Aledo. She enjoyed helping him on the farm, raising and training horses; raising toy dog breeds; camping and trail riding with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Sherry is survived by her sons and wives: William Dean & Jill Hays; Michael & Brandy Hays; Gary Hays and Richard Hays; Grandchildren: Ingrid, Jonah, Silas, Matt, Brighton and Ella and a sister, Theresa & Steve Wilkins all of Aledo. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Ida Craft; her husband Bill and twin sister, Mary Cullison.