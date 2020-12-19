Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Sherry Kay Johnsen
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Sherry Kay Johnsen

July 15, 1948-December 17, 2020

PORT BYRON-Sherry Kay Johnsen, 72, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at RML Specialty Hospital, Hinsdale, Illinois. A public visitation will be from 4-7pm on Monday, December 21st at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Masks and social distancing required. Services and burial in the Fairfield Cemetery will be private. The service may be viewed on Wednesday by going to her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com. Memorials may be made to Fairfield United Methodist Church or to the family for a fund to be established.

Sherry was born July 15, 1948, the daughter of Ray and Ruby (Hiler) Kelley. She graduated from Moline High School in 1966, then Black Hawk College nursing program as a registered nurse. She married Ken Johnsen on July 17, 1971 at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline. He passed away March 8, 2014. She worked for a doctor's office and hospital, became a stay-at-home mom, helped on the farm, then became the school nurse for Riverdale Schools, retiring in 2013. She continued to substitute until this year, caring for many students through the years. She was a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church.

As a dance mom, she traveled with her daughter, Kelley, to shows and competitions. She never missed an event for her daughter and helped her daughter out in later years with Jr. Rams, Boosters, and River Cities Rotary events. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was their #1 fan.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Kelley (Ted) Doty, Port Byron; grandchildren, Kelsey and Trent; brother- and sister-in-laws, Larry & Bonnie Johnsen, Fred & Dorothy Johnsen; several nieces and nephews; and her loyal cat, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ken, brother at birth, and sister, Terry. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.