Shirlee R. Crawford

November 15, 1932- August 23, 2020

COLONA-Shirlee R. Crawford, 87, Colona, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Graveside services are 10 AM Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, where she was a member.

Shirlee was born on November 15, 1932 in Rock Island, the daughter of George and Alvina (Schumann) Roth. She had worked at the former Buddy L. Toy Company and later at K Mart and Target. Shirlee married George Crawford on November 17, 1958. He died May 16, 1977. She enjoyed gardening and was a generous woman who loved helping others.

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Sandy) Rosenthal, Pam (Steve) Lundell, Sandy (Don) Walker, George (Brian) Crawford, and Trish Ruhl, grandchildren, Sonja, Christopher, Christine, Pete, Amy, Chad, Deon, Shannon, Matt, Nick, Terrah, Kyahnnah, Scott, Sarah, Lori and Shana, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, Phyllis Newlun, Mary Sue Orr and Micheleen Maher and best friends, Marlys Andrew and Pat Nations.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son Clifford Rosenthal, 3 sisters and a brother.

