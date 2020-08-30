Shirley A. Freeman

July 24, 1948-August 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Shirley A. Freeman, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at her home.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services. Private inurnment will be in the Viola Cemetery, Viola, Illinois. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61264.

Shirley was born July 24, 1948 in Rock Island, Illinois, daughter of Paul and Helen (Flack) Freeman. After graduating from Rock Island High School, she attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. In 1990 she began working at the John Deere Parts Warehouse in Milan and retired from the John Deere Harvester Works in 2006.

Shirley was a gentle soul and nature lover. She enjoyed planting flowers and shrubs at her home and … if you described a particular flower to her, chances are she could tell you its name. She often took drives looking for deer and would frequently call her sister to report on the number she had spotted that day. She was also a cat lover, and helped fellow cat lovers find and adopt their perfect pet from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Survivors include her sister, Beverly Burnett, Bettendorf, several cousins and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com