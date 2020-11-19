Shirley A. Schultz

July 12, 1936-November 17, 2020

Shirley A. Schultz, 84, of Viola, Illinois died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23rd at Mahalasville (Indiana) Cemetery under the direction of Neal & Summers Mortuary of Martinsville, Indiana. Memorials may be left for Hospice Compassus of Moline. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is handling local arrangements.

Shirley was born July 12, 1936 in Manhattan, Illinois a daughter of Arlie and Maude Griffin Lazzell. She graduated from Decatur High School. On December 26, 1954, she married James Gary Schultz in Mahalasville, Indiana. They were married until his death on September 10, 1982. In her early years, she worked retail. For many years Shirley worked in the bus industry as a tour director… working for Dan-Away Charter Lines, Coal Valley, Illinois where she also was the office manager then later working for Mid American Coaches, Washington, Missouri. She was a member of the Washington, Missouri Christian Church. In her free time she enjoyed riding her bicycle, music and playing the piano, going to estate sales and antiquing as well as bird watching.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Jodi (Ron) Herncjar of Ramona, California, Bob (Mindi) Schultz, Dave (Julie) Schultz and Virgil Schultz all of Viola, Illinois; grandchildren: James, Charles, Christopher, Ryan and Zach and siblings: Buck Lazzell and Ethel "Pat" Anson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother.

