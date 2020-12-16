Shirley J. Ball

August 12, 1927-December 15, 2020

ELIZA-Shirley J. Ball, age 93, of Eliza, IL, died Tuesday December 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday December 26, 2020 at the Eliza Creek Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Eliza Community Church, Eliza Community Center or the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com

She was born August 12, 1927 on the family farm to Dan and Mollie Noble Anderson. Shirley graduated from Joy High School and attended Burlington Cosmetology School. In 1967 she graduated from Marycrest College with a degree in Education.

On August 15, 1948, she married Merle "Hooly" Ball. He died in 1995.

Shirley taught the 5th and 6th grade at Eliza and later at New Boston retiring in 1992

Her memberships include: Eliza Community Church, Eliza Ladies Aid, Eliza Lions Club, Illinois NEA of Retired Teachers, Mercer County Historical Society, Nation Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Buffalo Prairie Eastern Star.

She enjoyed gardening, doing her own yard work, traveling and especially loved her family; they were everything to her.

Survivors include her children, Gayle (Jerry) McNall of Sherrard, IL, Joy (Caesar) Simpao of Rock Island, Scott (Bonnie) Ball of Eliza, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, infant grandson, Aaron , 2 sisters Maxine Welch and Velma Lambert and 1 brother Martin Anderson preceded her in death.