Shirley J. Ball
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
401 South College Ave
Aledo, IL

August 12, 1927-December 15, 2020

ELIZA-Shirley J. Ball, age 93, of Eliza, IL, died Tuesday December 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday December 26, 2020 at the Eliza Creek Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Eliza Community Church, Eliza Community Center or the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com

She was born August 12, 1927 on the family farm to Dan and Mollie Noble Anderson. Shirley graduated from Joy High School and attended Burlington Cosmetology School. In 1967 she graduated from Marycrest College with a degree in Education.

On August 15, 1948, she married Merle "Hooly" Ball. He died in 1995.

Shirley taught the 5th and 6th grade at Eliza and later at New Boston retiring in 1992

Her memberships include: Eliza Community Church, Eliza Ladies Aid, Eliza Lions Club, Illinois NEA of Retired Teachers, Mercer County Historical Society, Nation Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Buffalo Prairie Eastern Star.

She enjoyed gardening, doing her own yard work, traveling and especially loved her family; they were everything to her.

Survivors include her children, Gayle (Jerry) McNall of Sherrard, IL, Joy (Caesar) Simpao of Rock Island, Scott (Bonnie) Ball of Eliza, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, infant grandson, Aaron , 2 sisters Maxine Welch and Velma Lambert and 1 brother Martin Anderson preceded her in death.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Eliza Creek Cemetery
IL
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Myrna and Earl Saddoris
December 21, 2020
Shirley was a very wonderful lady. She had a great since of humor whenever you had a good ole country chat. Always enjoyed seeing her. She raised a great family. She took pride in all her family. I never had her for a teacher but if I had i would be a little smarter today. God Bless and now you are with Our Lord and Savior.
Michael Jackson
December 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of Shirley´s passing. She was a wonderful lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Connie & Doug Smith
December 18, 2020
Sadden of shirley's passing . She was a great teacher and pleasant person to talk with. She will be missed. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jake and Laura Long
December 17, 2020
Oh Mrs. Ball. I wouldn't have survived 5th grade at Eliza school without you! You showed a scared, lonely little girl that there were good people in the world. You were the one that got me through that year. Thank you for helping me and making my world better at school. My condolences to your family.
Joy Colberg
December 17, 2020
