Shirley M. Boetje

April 8, 1925 - December 10, 2020

Milan - Shirley M. Boetje, 95, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at home.

Private services are 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, with The Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield officiating. The service can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome/live. Burial is in Rock Island Memorial Park. There will be a public gathering to celebrate Shirley's life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Shirley Mae Cralle was born April 8, 1925, in Rock Island, to Dillon Sr. and Clara (Duitch) Cralle. She married James Leslie Boetje on May 17, 1947, in Rock Island. He died May 5, 2001.

She worked in the dietician department of the hospital, for the telephone company, and as a waitress. She belonged to Church of Peace Church, Rock Island, and enjoyed going to the casino, puzzles, and reading. She loved watching the sunshine on her deck and spending time with her family. She attributed her long life to one beer per day.

Shirley was a Gold Star Mother, and stayed in contact with her Bill's 2nd platoon, the "Golden Dragons".

Shirley is survived by children, Jane (Will Scudero) Comer-Scudero of San Diego, California, Della (Patrick McGinnis) Boetje of Milan, Julie (Eric Karlson) Boetje-Karlson of Marco Island, Florida, and Jim (Lori Aure) Boetje of Largo, Florida; grandchildren, Will Boetje, Nicholas Scanlon, Zachary (Meghan) Boetje, and Sierra Boetje; great-grandson, Collin Campbell; and her beloved kitty, Wiser (her other kitty, Bud, preceded her in death). She was also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; sons, Bill and John Boetje; grandson, Eric Boetje; brother, Dillon Cralle, Jr., and best friend, Amber Hallgren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Shirley's grandson, Will Boetje, for the special care given to his grandmother.

