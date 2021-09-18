Shirley J. Brown

August 7, 1934-September 16, 2021

COLONA-Shirley J. Brown, 87, of Colona passed away September 16, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to the church. Schroder Mortuary, Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born August 7, 1934 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Clifford and Viola (Thaudle) Kidder. She married Richard Brown December 3, 1961 in Galesburg, IL. He passed away September 8, 2001. Shirley enjoyed participating in the Bell Choir at church and greatly enjoyed working as an RN for over 50 years with more than 25 of those being at Illini Hospital, Silvis. She was active with her late husband with Rock Island Family Campers and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs.

Survivors include her children Rick (Pat) Brown of Ladera Ranch, CA, Susan Brown of Colona, and Angie (Keith) Hazen of Vinton, IA; grandchildren Alex Brown, Noah Brown, Cassandra Hazen, Hunter Hazen, Matt Hazen, and Nathan (Rachel) Hazen and a great granddaughter Natalie Hazen.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Nancy Redfern, and a brother Bob Kidder.

