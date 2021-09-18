Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley J. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Shirley J. Brown

August 7, 1934-September 16, 2021

COLONA-Shirley J. Brown, 87, of Colona passed away September 16, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to the church. Schroder Mortuary, Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born August 7, 1934 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Clifford and Viola (Thaudle) Kidder. She married Richard Brown December 3, 1961 in Galesburg, IL. He passed away September 8, 2001. Shirley enjoyed participating in the Bell Choir at church and greatly enjoyed working as an RN for over 50 years with more than 25 of those being at Illini Hospital, Silvis. She was active with her late husband with Rock Island Family Campers and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs.

Survivors include her children Rick (Pat) Brown of Ladera Ranch, CA, Susan Brown of Colona, and Angie (Keith) Hazen of Vinton, IA; grandchildren Alex Brown, Noah Brown, Cassandra Hazen, Hunter Hazen, Matt Hazen, and Nathan (Rachel) Hazen and a great granddaughter Natalie Hazen.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Nancy Redfern, and a brother Bob Kidder.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.