Shirley A. Decker

August 13, 1935-October 7, 2021

PROPHETSTWON-Shirley A. Decker, 86, of Prophetstown, IL , passed away on Thursday October 7th at Allure of Prophetstown. Private graveside services will be held Monday, October 11th at Riverside Cemetery, Prophetstown, IL Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Prophetstown Food Pantry and Rock River Hospice.

Shirley was born August 13, 1935 at Morrison Hospital, Morrison, IL to Walter and Phern (Birt) Bundy. Shirley graduated from Mt. Carroll High School, Mt. Carroll, IL. She attended college at Northern and Augustana. She married Wayne Smith on July 17, 1955. She later married Phillip Decker on October 26, 1996. Shirley spent most of her career working for the State of Illinois Department of Human Services in Sterling, IL.

Shirley was a member of the United Methodist Church, Prophetstown She was active within the community. She was a Lions Club member. She also volunteered and managed the Prophetstown Food Pantry. Shirley was a sports enthusiast. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Shawn) Foltz, Tim Smith, Mark (Melanie) Decker, Matt(Debbie) Decker; grandchildren, Cassidy (Anton) Gryshayev, Ethan Foltz, Kammdyn and Jordan Smith, Melissa (Cory) Cooper, Matthew (Erin) Smith, Mitchell Smith, Maddie and Morgan Decker, Tyler, Erika and Dylan Decker; great grandchildren, Owen Cooper, Carson Smith, Bella Gryshayev.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip Decker, son, Daniel Smith, grandson, Mark Smith.

