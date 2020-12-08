Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Shirley T. Elex
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Shirley T. Elex

April 19, 1943-December 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Shirley T. Elex, 77, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Shirley was born on April 19, 1943 in Preston, Mississippi, a daughter of James Cody Westerfield and Ceola McCoy. She married Eddie Elex in Rock Island. Shirley worked as a nursing assistant at the Kahl Home in Davenport for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, photography, and cooking. Above all, Shirley loved spending time with her family while listening to the blues.

Those left to cherish Shirley's memory include her children, Shirlean Craig, Linda Craig, Sandra Craig, Willie Craig, Eddie Craig, and Gary Craig; 25 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Cook, Vera Rush, and Marthalene Harrington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James Cody Westerfield and Ceola McCoy; mother, Nella Clark; brothers, Benny McCoy, Willie McCoy, James Westerfield, and RV Hearn; sister, Louise Cole; great grandson, LaMontez Craig; and nephew, Mark McCoy.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
