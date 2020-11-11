Menu
Shirley M. Dahl
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Shirley M. Dahl

December 25, 1937-November 8, 2020

GENESEO-Shirley M. Dahl, 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at a friend's home, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township. Pastor Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Edford Township. A visitation will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Shirley was born on December 25, 1937, the daughter of Boyd and Marjorie (Moline) Maeltzer, in Galva, IL. She attended Orion High School, graduating with the class of 1955. She then proceeded to attend business college in Davenport, IA. On August 25, 1956, Shirley married James Dahl in a service at St. John's Lutheran Church. She was employed as a bank teller at Farmer's Bank. Being a Christmas baby, she absolutely loved everything Christmas – the family, the décor, the church services, and especially the music. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, embroidery, crafts, and decorations. She was active in the 4-H as a young lady and enjoyed entering various items at the fair. She was a member of the Illinois Pork Producers and Ladies Aid of St. John's Lutheran Church. She loved the City of Geneseo for its Victorian charm, cherishing her Victorian home on State street.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, James Dahl, Geneseo; her children, Kindra (John) Thompson, Geneseo, and Michael (Jan) Dahl, Osco, IL; grandchildren, Jason (Cassie) Dahl, Jamie (Ky) Lambin, Justine (Justin) Mitchell, Jessica Johnson, and Luke (Nicole) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Lydia Dahl, Jaelyn, Brennan, and Mayson Lambin, Carson, Emerson, and Rylan Mitchell, Aidan Coppejans, Graysen Carlson, Aaron, Adam, and Andrew Thompson; sister, Nancy Rice, Geneseo; brothers, Ron Maeltzer, Geneseo, and Dan (Roselyn) Maeltzer, Osco.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Boyd and Marjorie.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Edford Township, Iowa
Nov
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Edford Township, Iowa
