Shirley M. Woodin

November 24, 1938-December 8, 2020

MILAN-Shirley M. Woodin, 82, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence. Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date.

Shirley was born on November 24, 1938 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Dwight and June (Herrington) Turner. She married Paul Woodin in March of 1960 in Lanark, IL. She worked as an elementary teacher in Sterling and Andalusia. Shirley enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. She was a member of Heritage Wesleyan Church, and enjoyed working with the children.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Woodin; children, Nevin (Ataloa) Woodin, Darwin (Judith) Woodin, and Gwen (Dave) Boyer; grandchildren, Alana Woodin, Debra (Caleb) Wirth, Andrew (Stephanie) Purdy, Erin Purdy, Kayla Boyer, and Kristin Boyer; great grandchildren, Hazaiah Wirth, Elijah, Isaiah, Arella, Maximus, and Myla Purdy; brother, Gerry (Vernice) Turner; brother-in-laws, Archie (Bernadine) Woodin and Harold (Lucille) Woodin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

