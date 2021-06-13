Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley M. Woodin
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Shirley M. Woodin

December 8, 2020

MILAN-Shirley M. Woodin, 82, Milan, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Dutchtown Church of the Brethren, 25257 Dutchtown Rd., Milledgeville, IL. A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow the memorial service at the church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory assisting the family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Paul Woodin; children, Nevin (Ataloa) Woodin, Darwin (Judith) Woodin, and Gwen (Dave) Boyer; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Gerry (Vernice) Turner; 2 brother-in-laws; a sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
Dutchtown Church of the Brethren
25257 Dutchtown Rd., Milledgeville, IL
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Dutchtown Church of the Brethren
25257 Dutchtown Rd., Milledgeville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.