Shirley M. Woodin

December 8, 2020

MILAN-Shirley M. Woodin, 82, Milan, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Dutchtown Church of the Brethren, 25257 Dutchtown Rd., Milledgeville, IL. A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow the memorial service at the church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory assisting the family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Paul Woodin; children, Nevin (Ataloa) Woodin, Darwin (Judith) Woodin, and Gwen (Dave) Boyer; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Gerry (Vernice) Turner; 2 brother-in-laws; a sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.