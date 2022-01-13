Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Sonya Phillips
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022

Sonya Phillips

October 21, 1965-January 7, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Sonya Phillips, 56, of East Moline, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at her residence. Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

Sonya was born on October 21, 1965 in Rock Island, the daughter of James and Shirbie (Robinson) Phillips. Sonya enjoyed cooking, dancing, and most of all spending time with her family.

Sonya is survived by her significant other, Keith Spann; daughter, Brooklyn Hawkins; granddaughter, Labreya Coles; mother, Shirbie Orr; siblings, James, Donna, Verdell, and Tyrone Phillips and Veronica (David) Griffin; aunts, Nawasa Campbell, Joyce Butler, and Shirley Scott; uncles, Tony Robinson and Joe Doyle-Robertson; special cousin, Yvonne McDaniels; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; aunt, Jerley Shelton; and uncle, Rudy Applegate.

Online condolences may be left to Sonya's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of sonya phillips my condolences. Your family is in my prayers
Coretta Butler
Friend
January 15, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathies to the family. Sending prayers to you all on the loss of Sonya.
Georgette Watson-Cade
January 14, 2022
