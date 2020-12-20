Stanley E. Frank

May18, 1927-December 18, 2020

Stanley E. Frank, 93, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Friday evening, December 18, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no visitation or services, and private burial will be in Oquawka Cemetery, Oquawka, Illinois, at a later date.

Stanley Earl Frank was born May18, 1927, in Garden Plain, Whiteside County, Illinois, to Lorin and Frances Marie (Baker) Frank. He graduated from Oquawka High School. On October 7, 1951, he married Marcille Woodsmall in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He later married Margaret Knox who also preceded him in death.

Stan worked at Alcoa for many years and belonged to various organizations. He loved to golf, ballroom dance, and play ping pong, hardly ever getting beat. He never met a stranger.

Stan is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Marilyn Frank of Aledo, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Frank of Rockton, Illinois, and Bonnie Frank of Oquawka; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor (Leroy) Huss, and brothers Gene and Harry Frank.

Stan's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com