Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley E. Frank
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Stanley E. Frank

May18, 1927-December 18, 2020

Stanley E. Frank, 93, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Friday evening, December 18, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no visitation or services, and private burial will be in Oquawka Cemetery, Oquawka, Illinois, at a later date.

Stanley Earl Frank was born May18, 1927, in Garden Plain, Whiteside County, Illinois, to Lorin and Frances Marie (Baker) Frank. He graduated from Oquawka High School. On October 7, 1951, he married Marcille Woodsmall in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He later married Margaret Knox who also preceded him in death.

Stan worked at Alcoa for many years and belonged to various organizations. He loved to golf, ballroom dance, and play ping pong, hardly ever getting beat. He never met a stranger.

Stan is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Marilyn Frank of Aledo, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Frank of Rockton, Illinois, and Bonnie Frank of Oquawka; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor (Leroy) Huss, and brothers Gene and Harry Frank.

Stan's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
You were the best next door neighbor. Miss our little chats, and your smile that you always had.
Peggy Pustelnik
December 14, 2021
Robert Goldsmith
December 31, 2020
Stan was my next door neighbor i enjoyed talking to him he was a sweet guy, will miss seeing him my prayers go out to his family
Peggy Pustelnik
December 24, 2020
I played cribbage with Stan at the Moline Activity Center unless it was a good weather day and then he was playing golf. He was such a nice man. When I learned his age, I could not believe it. He was so active!
Priscilla Thompson
December 24, 2020
Stan was very pleasant to be with. Always good natured & smiling. I will miss his ( right o ).
Kent johnson
December 23, 2020
Was my neighbor for many years. His "hi neighbor" will be missed. Loved to see him on the way to golf course. Made him happy to be there. My sympathy.
JoAnn Struss
December 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and the family. I got to know him from being his mail carrier for 5 years was such a great guy and so full of life. He will be missed.
Valarie Jefferson (mail carrier)
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results