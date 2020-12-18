Menu
Stanley D. McCrery
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Stanley D. McCrery

June 28, 1941 - December 16, 2020

Stanley D. McCrery, 79 of Aledo, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island. Private family services will be held at this time due to Covid precautions. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be left to College Avenue Presbyterian Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Stanley Dale was born on June 28, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois to Ernest "Dale" & Evelyn (Rhoades) McCrery. He married Anna Decker on February 14, 1960 in Viola, Illinois.

Stan was a heavy equipment operator his whole life, beginning in a local quarry and joining the International Union of Operating Engineers (of which he was a 60 year member) before beginning McCrery Excavating and Snow Removal. In earlier years he was also an Aledo Police Officer and EMT. Stan was a member of the Aledo Masonic Lodge; former member of the Aledo Jaycees; and a former deacon and elder of the First United Presbyterian Church. Stan enjoyed studying the Native American culture and collected anything he could on their history. He was an avid reader and had his pilot's license.

Those left to cherish Stan's memory include his wife, Anna; children and spouses: Troy & Terri McCrery of Galesburg and Kimberly & Bruce Whitehall of Aledo; grandchildren: Alisha, Elizabeth & Trenton (Rachel) Whitehall; Zachary, Jacob & Meghan McCrery; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Traeson & Elaina; and siblings: James McCrery & Jane Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
