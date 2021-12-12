Steffen R. "Steve" Weinert

October 2, 1938-December 9, 2021

Steffen R. "Steve" Weinert, 83, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parents of Muscular Dystrophy or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Steve was born on October 2, 1938, in Rock Island, the son of Otto and Mary (Bulens) Weinert. He served in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. Steve married Judy Norton on August 3, 1963. He retired from the Army Corp of Engineers in 2000.

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Lisa (Roy) Steichen, Gerry (Bonnie) Weinert, Clint (Glenda) Weinert, Lynne Haines, and Eric (Michele) Weinert; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Ed (Anna) Weinert; 2 nieces; and 6 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joanie Weinert and Jackie Klauer; nephew, Kent Klauer; and grandson, Dylan Weinert.

Steve's family gives special thanks to the staff at Unity Point Health for the love and care they gave them and Steve.

