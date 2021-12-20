Menu
Stephen Lane Flack
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Stephen Lane Flack

October 31, 1946-December 18, 2021

Stephen Lane Flack, 75, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Steve was born on October 31, 1946, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Wallace and Helen McNeil Flack. He was raised in Rio, Illinois, and graduated from ROVA High School in 1964.

Steve was a US Army veteran, having served from 1965 to 1967. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2008.

Steve is survived by his life partner, Bob Lewis, of Davenport, brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Flack, Rio, IL, and Bill and Bobbie Flack, Bluffton, SC, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a lot of great friends.

Online condolences may be made to Steve's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
22
Inurnment
Rock Island National Cemetery
IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Steve was such a nice and fun guy.He and I laughed a lot but always got our work done somehow. My sincere condolences to Steve´s partner and his family. He will truly be missed.
Sue DeVolder
December 23, 2021
God bless him and his family, he will be greatly missed. Steve was a great guy and I enjoyed his visits to the hair salon and joking around with him. I will miss him very much, RIP Steve.
Lori Mills
December 21, 2021
Steve was a very nice and kind person. I will miss him a lot. My condolences to his family.
Sandra Moore
Work
December 20, 2021
