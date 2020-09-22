Menu
Stephen L. VanDeCasteele

Stephen VanDeCasteele

April 12, 1950- September 20, 2020

MOLINE-Stephen L. VanDeCasteele, 70, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Stephen was born April 12, 1950 in Moline, the son of Louis and Marian (Duyck) VanDeCasteele.

Stephen worked at L.T. Walter Co., Davenport.

Stephen was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters Sacred Heart Court 1691, Moline. He enjoyed technology, computers and watching movies.

Survivors include his son, Louis (Stephanie) VanDeCasteele, Port Byron; grandson, Sawyer; mother, Marian VanDeCasteele, Rock Island; brother, Rick (Caroline) VanDeCasteele, Moline and niece, Ashley VanDeCasteele. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
GUEST BOOK
