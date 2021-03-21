Stephen M. Mattecheck

May 31, 1960-May 12, 2020

DIXON-Stephen M. Mattecheck, 59, of Dixon, Illinois, died May 12, 2020, in Jack Mabley Center in Dixon, Illinois.

Stephen will be laid to rest with his father Eugene in Rock Island National Cemetery. There will be no visitation or services. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

Stephen Moore Mattecheck was born to Barbara and Eugene Mattecheck on May 31, 1960. Steve lived at various places over his lifetime but came to Dixon for the first time from 1972-1978 and then again in 1985. He lived at Mabley since it opened in 1987.

Steve was a man of very few words (unless you were very lucky, you wouldn't even know he spoke). He was very determined and liked things to be a particular way and he would alter the environment to suit his needs. Steve had a wonderful laugh. People in Steve's world learned to adapt to his needs and to get out of the way when Steve was on a mission.

At the time of his death, Steve was survived by his parents, siblings and his Mabley family, all of whom will miss him deeply. It's time to unplug everything, hang up the phone, shut the door, turn off the lights and rest.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.