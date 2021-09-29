Stephen "Steve" J. McManus

February 26, 1953-September 28, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Stephen "Steve" J. McManus, 68, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Edgington Cemetery.

Steve was born on February 26, 1953 in Rock Island, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Redecker) McManus, and the youngest of six boys. Steve was very proud of the family farm. He owned and operated his own trucks for many years and then worked as a truck driver for John Deere Parts Express, until his short battle with cancer. Steve was extremely work oriented and always kept busy by mowing his grass, which he loved to do, or fixing anything he could get his hands on. He will be remembered as being a mechanical genius, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Steve loved spending time with his family and his pets.

Steve is survived by his son, Chris (Karen) McManus, Edgington and Joe (Lauren) McManus, Taylor Ridge; grandchildren, Gavin, Kensington, and Asher; brothers, Tom (Nancy) McManus, Lawrence McManus, and Patrick McManus; sister-in-laws, Maggie and Darla McManus; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael McManus; and brothers, Vince and Gerald McManus.

