Steve A. Gregory

February 2, 1954-December 6, 2021

Steve A. Gregory, 67, of Milan, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 6, 2021. Per his wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the spring next year.

Steve had a one-of a kind sense of humor and will be missed by many.

He is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Sean) Dugas, Amy and Krista Gregory; 11 grandchildren; sister, Barb (Jim) Janecke; many nieces and nephews, ex-wife, Barbara "Barbie" Gregory; cat, Maggie; and his special lady friend.