Steve A. Gregory
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Steve A. Gregory

February 2, 1954-December 6, 2021

Steve A. Gregory, 67, of Milan, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 6, 2021. Per his wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the spring next year. Obituary updates and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Steve had a one-of a kind sense of humor and will be missed by many.

He is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Sean) Dugas, Amy and Krista Gregory; 11 grandchildren; sister, Barb (Jim) Janecke; many nieces and nephews, ex-wife, Barbara "Barbie" Gregory; cat, Maggie; and his special lady friend.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to his family and Friends if comfort. You will be missed.
Karen Scott Green Hitchcock
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear this. Prayers to his family and friends. Many good times growing up in Coyne Center.
Brenda Scott
Friend
January 2, 2022
