Steven R. Lamb

November 27, 1955-October 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Steven R. Lamb, 64, of Rock Island, IL, passed away riding his Harley Davidson on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Steven was born November 27, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, IA, to Robert and Marcella (Thomas) Lamb. He worked for VOLVO, then went to work for Illowa Road Construction. He was united in marriage Patty (Hicks) Lamb on November 24, 2008 in Rock Island, IL.

Steve loved riding his motorcycle with his friends and never met a stranger, he had friends from all walks of life. He passed away doing what he loved most.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patty; sister, Nancy Hicks; brother, Larry Lamb; sister, Susan Burley; and many beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.