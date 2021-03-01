Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven D. Aronson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Steven D. Aronson

April 11, 1948-February 26, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Steven D. Aronson, 72, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center. Private services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. On line condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Steven was born April 11, 1948 in Fairfield, Iowa to Ivan & Selma (Diberen) Aronson. He was united in marriage to Lana S. Moore on October 11, 1969 in Davenport, IA. Steve had been a Semi driver for Eagle Foods retiring in 1982 due to illness. He enjoyed motor cycles and remote control car racing with his son. Steve was a jack of all trades and if it had a motor he could fix it, if it needed a nail he could build it.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years Lana; Son Wade (Jennifer) Aronson of Camanche, grandson Tyler Aronson of Hillsdale, IL; granddaughter Autumn Funderburgh of Clinton; sister in law Catherine Aronson; and brother in law Dave Krohn.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ivan Aronson Jr. and a sister Debbie Krohn.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so very sorry for your loss. Steve was a wonderful man with a huge heart. I saw him almost everyday where he would come first thing in the morning to our gas station. It was his home away from home and all our customers knew he was just part of our BP family. Our customers would tease him and ask if he had a cot in the back room. He was always willing to help with shoveling snow or helping on stock day. If a customer needed help Steve had no problem offering his services. My mom and I made him a bench out front that said Steve's Seat he thought that was pretty neat. When Lana couldn't get a hold of him ( he didn't like cell phones) all she had to do was call the station and we would put him on. Steve wasn't a man that showed alot of emotion however I would hug him and let him know how much I appreciated all of his help. I would get a smile and a no big deal answer. I hope you realize what a great Dad and Grandpa that he was. He always enjoyed what time he got to spend with you. He will be truly missed.
Laurie Dalton
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results