Steven D. Aronson

April 11, 1948-February 26, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Steven D. Aronson, 72, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center. Private services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Steven was born April 11, 1948 in Fairfield, Iowa to Ivan & Selma (Diberen) Aronson. He was united in marriage to Lana S. Moore on October 11, 1969 in Davenport, IA. Steve had been a Semi driver for Eagle Foods retiring in 1982 due to illness. He enjoyed motor cycles and remote control car racing with his son. Steve was a jack of all trades and if it had a motor he could fix it, if it needed a nail he could build it.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years Lana; Son Wade (Jennifer) Aronson of Camanche, grandson Tyler Aronson of Hillsdale, IL; granddaughter Autumn Funderburgh of Clinton; sister in law Catherine Aronson; and brother in law Dave Krohn.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ivan Aronson Jr. and a sister Debbie Krohn.