Steven C. Palmer

February 2, 1962-August 28, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Steven C. Palmer announce his sudden passing at Trinity West Hospital on August 28, 2020.

Steve is survived by his brother Kirt Palmer; sister Kris Robb; his two nieces Amber DeGryse and Lani Robb: his nephew, Jamie Robb: his great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Noah, Jackson, Ava, Savanna, Elena, Jayden, Ryan, Alana and Dale; and his two cousins, Reid McChesney and Ruth Martin.

Steve was born on February 2, 1962, the son of Colvin A. Palmer and Ardis K. Palmer. He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline in 1980. He was a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities.

Steve worked at Trinity Hospital for 18 years. He then became employed by the Individual Advocacy Program. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He often stated that he felt that he was "called by God" to care for the men who resided at the various homes at which he worked.

Steve was a very loving, caring, soft-hearted Godly man. He truly loved his family and he had so many friends who he loved and who loved him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Graveside service will be 12 PM Noon at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 11, 2020.

