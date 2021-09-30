Menu
Steven Wendell Cook
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Steven Wendell Cook

December 29, 1947-September 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Surrounded by the love of his family, Mr. Steven Wendell Cook, 73, of Rock Island, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6:08pm at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf.

A private service celebrating Steven's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Avenue in Rock Island. A live stream of the service will be available at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Steven will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline.

Memorials can be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Steven was born on Monday, December 29, 1947 in Rock Island to the late, Irvin Wendell Cook and Ethel Marie Rummels Cook.

He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1965 and while studying at Black Hawk College, he began his long career at John Deere retiring as a Committeeman after decades of service.

On Saturday, March 12, 1966 in Rock Island, he united in marriage with Miss. Shirley Bird. The couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

Family and friends describe Steven as a social butterfly. He enjoyed taking day trips with his wife, spending time with his family, playing cards and he absolutely loved vacationing in Florida. Steven also enjoyed bowling, watching sports especially the Chicago Bears, making crafts and attending crafts shows

Steven will be missed by his wife, Shirley Cook, Rock Island, IL; sons, Sean Cook, Des Moines, IA., Stacey (Patricia) Cook, East Moline, IL., Stuart Cook, Moline, IL., Spencer Cook, Davenport, IA., and Keelony Cook, Rock Island, IL. Steven will also be missed by his brother, Stanley L. Cook of Rock Island, IL. Steven was blessed to enjoy his three grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren. Other survivors include aunts, uncles and a wide-range of cousins.

Condolences, wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
So sorry. Steve was a great guy and always smiled while walking the halls at UT as a student supervisor.
Cathy Bodine
October 1, 2021
Sorry for your lost thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Craig Johanson
September 30, 2021
So sorry to see this Was a good guy enjoyed working with him at UT Praying for you allRIP old friend
Linda cady
Work
September 30, 2021
