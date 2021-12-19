Steven Joseph Culps

June 2, 1950-December 12, 2021

Steven Joseph Culps, 71 of Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, December 12th, 2021, peacefully at home.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Steven was born June 2nd, 1950 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, son of Josephine Culps and Herman Wilson, Sr.

Steve graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1970. He retired from Case IH in 2003 with 30 years in. He was an avid fisherman, who had a collection of fishing memorabilia that filled his garage. He was self-taught in Martial Arts and had a first-degree Black Belt. Steve's other love was music. He loved singing the Blues. He was inducted into the Iowa Blues Society Hall of Fame.

Steve was the consummate entertainer, who created a band called "Mojo Risen", which performed locally. He also loved playing the harmonica and guitar. Steve appreciated motorcycling and traveling.

Steve was a fashion icon. He collected hats and sunglasses. He was always 'GQ' (well-dressed!) Steve loved to entertain, cook and barbeque. He created his own BBQ sauce "Mojo's Majik". He was also a master gardener who often bragged that he could live off his own land. He never wanted to throw anything away and would always find creative ways to make use of what he had. Steve had a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious smile.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Monique Jazmin Culps, South Carolina; four grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca Hardy, Minnesota, Jo Lene Swaine, California, Lenora Salley (MacArthur), Colorado, and Sandra Bullock, Greenville, S.C.; brother, Pastor Jerome Green (Cynthia) Moline; and a great host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and brothers, Randy Culps and Herman Culps Jr.

The family expresses sincere gratitude for the love, care and support shown to our brother, Steve during his illness. They were more than just friends, they were his extended family; Bill and Diane Muse, Linda Denbrook, Stacy Wilson, Tracey Sue Martin, Todd and April Carr and Jaylnn Shoutz and many more.

Memorials can be made to: Anchored in the Lord Ministries 1201 12th Street Rock Island, IL.