Steven DePoorter
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Steven DePoorter

July 6, 1989-March 11, 2021

EAST MOLINE- Steven J. DePoorter, 31, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at University of Illinois Hospital, Chicago.

Funeral services will be 6pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. A memorial fund has been established.

Steve was born July 6, 1989 in Silvis, the son of James and Laurel (Allen) DePoorter.

Steve graduated from Moline High School in 2007. He worked at Jewel Osco, Moline and Buffalo Wild Wings, Moline. Steve was a faithful Christian who enjoyed sharing his faith with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, theme parks, game shows, playing video games, music, listening to his dad's band and taking weekend trips with his mother. He especially liked being with his friends, family and his dog, Odie.

Survivors include his parents, Jim, Moline and Laurie, East Moline and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
18
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. I can't believe it, another from our class, gone too soon. :( Rest in Peace Steven..
Crystal Bishop
April 8, 2021
Jim and Laurie, so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Chris DeBlaey-Mendoza
March 18, 2021
Jim i am so sorry for your loss. I continue to pray for you and Steven.
Jami Sherman
March 18, 2021
Steve I will always keep your memory and the times we had close to my heart. I never saw this coming it changed everything including my perspective on life. Things will never be the same without you. I know you are in a better place and thats what gives me strength. I love u dude. #1cousin until we meet again and please look over me I am always gonna miss u dearly.
Jonny
March 17, 2021
Laurie, We are so sorry for your loss. Our love and prayers are with you.
Mike and Denise Allen
March 16, 2021
RIP Steven! You were loved by so many.
Tracey Bradley
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. I enjoyed my time working with Steven and him introducing me to church group in high school. He was always a light. Prayers to the family and friends in these trying times.
Sara (Harris) Dzekunskas
Friend
March 14, 2021
Laurie and Jim, You raised such a great man. Strong, courageous and brave. He was a light to all. His Joy could brighten any room. My heart breaks for the both of you in this hard hard time. Love you both. Hugs.
Nicole Wubbena
March 13, 2021
Steven, A light in this dark world. Tim said it so well. You my friend were such a strong, brave individual. You were bold in your faith and because of the work that Christ did in you many lives were changed. I have seen you grow over the years and I admire the person you were. You showed me how to love big. You set such a good example. You were such a good friend and you were always there for the hurting, lost and broken. Your heart to minister to others has been amazing to watch. I look forward to seeing you again my friend. To live is to Christ, to die is to gain. You are forever in the arms of a loving God that took all your sorrow away and replaced it with Joy.
Nicole Wubbena
March 13, 2021
Laurie & family , I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know the Harris family is thinking of you & praying for you at this very sad & difficult time. God Bless, Mary
Mary VanBruwaene Harris
March 13, 2021
Dear Steve, Even though our path's only crossed for a short amount of time, I will always remember our conversations we had about doing ministry together, and finding ways to sharpen one another and push one another in our faith. I will also remember your compassion for those around you and your desire to put God first in everything that you did. I remember your desire for uncommon community and at least for a short time, sharing that with Nicole, Josh, Lance and Marcus, among a few others. And also, for never being content but to always push to grow more, even when things are hard. Thank you for pushing me out of my comfort zone during that season of our lives. Now, friend, may we celebrate you in heaven and may we remember, despite heavy hearts, of the wonderful treasure you are experiencing as we keep on our hearts to live is Christ, but to die is gain. Let us rejoice for you have found your way home and keep in our hearts that one day, we will join you as we unite to accomplish God's will for humanity as his faithful followers. Sincerely, Your brother in Christ.
Tim Nicholas
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results