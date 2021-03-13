Steven DePoorter

July 6, 1989-March 11, 2021

EAST MOLINE- Steven J. DePoorter, 31, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at University of Illinois Hospital, Chicago.

Funeral services will be 6pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. A memorial fund has been established.

Steve was born July 6, 1989 in Silvis, the son of James and Laurel (Allen) DePoorter.

Steve graduated from Moline High School in 2007. He worked at Jewel Osco, Moline and Buffalo Wild Wings, Moline. Steve was a faithful Christian who enjoyed sharing his faith with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, theme parks, game shows, playing video games, music, listening to his dad's band and taking weekend trips with his mother. He especially liked being with his friends, family and his dog, Odie.

Survivors include his parents, Jim, Moline and Laurie, East Moline and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

